LATEST: 29 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland today

Twenty-nine new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Kildare today, out of a total of 539 nationwide. Fourteen further deaths nationally from the virus have been recorded, nine of which occurred in March. The median age of those who died was 80 years and the age range was 59-94 years.

Of the cases notified today: 295 are men / 240 are women; 69% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 33 years old. Some 245 new cases occurred in Dublin, 42 in Meath, 29 in Kildare, 26 in Limerick, 24 in Cork and the remaining 173 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

As of 8am today, 414 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 101 are in ICU, and 22 additional hospitalisations have occurred in the past 24 hours.

As of March 3, 474,645 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: 328,598 people have received their first dose and 146,047 people have received their second dose.