Interiors: Elevate your home office

Optimise your home office environment to increase productivity and reduce stress. A comfortable home office designed to suit your work requirement will ensure you maximise your working hours. Whether you are working from the corner of a living room, kitchen or bedroom or you have a designated room, there are a few simple steps to ensure your space works as hard as you do.

If working in a compact space like the corner of a kitchen or bedroom, then you may prefer a more compact desk that has a drawer to enable you to store your laptop when not in use. If you are lucky to have a spare room which you can dedicate to a home office, then you might like to choose a modular unit with shelving for files etc. Think about any family members that may also want to use the space. If it is a shared office space, make sure you have adequate sockets and you may want to consider adding additional lighting.

Desks

Consider your style of property to ensure your new desk and chair merge effortlessly with your existing furniture as this will create a calmer space for you to work from. When choosing your desk, you need to think about the style, size (if fitting into an alcove), storage capacity, does it need to combine with shelving, does it need to be large enough to hold a printer etc. Ensure your desk height is between your waist and ribcage to allow your elbows to rest upon the table without hunching forward and affecting your posture. You may also want to consider a standing desk which is growing in popularity.

Chairs

Above all your chairs need to be comfortable if you are working from home through out the day. Adjustable swivel chairs are a great option, especially if the space is shared with other family members. The chair should be comfortable enough for work but not too comfortable as to allow you to fall asleep.

Lighting and Ventilation

Make sure you maximise natural light and ventilation where possible. Consider additional task lighting, especially if your room lacks natural light. Additional task lighting can help reduce eyestrain and headaches.

Storage

Avoid clutter to enable you to work more effectively. Get organised with files and trays for your paperwork. If working with books and documents daily, make sure you have a filing cabinet or shelving to store them when not in use at the end of each day. Remember tidy office = tidy mind.

Flowers/Plants/ Accessories

Help bring the outdoors in with some pretty flowers in a vase or a nice house plant. Adding greenery will improve air quality whilst also helping to create a serene space. Personalise your space with additional items such as a comfortable rug or hang some pictures.

Working from home can be difficult for some, so make sure you avoid feeling isolated. If you come from a busy office where you had several face-to-face meetings a day you may now feel isolated when working from home. Ensure you have virtual meetings with your work colleagues and go for a walk outside during your lunch breaks.

I hope you found this column enjoyable. If there is a topic that you would like covered in one of my weekly columns then please drop me an email with your suggestions. Thanks and stay safe, Louise - interiors columnist, designer and former winner of TV3’s Showhouse Showdown, 0863999926 info@aspiredesign.ie www.aspiredesign.ie