Ongoing flooding problems at Maynooth’s Harbour Field

There may be no solution to a flooding problem at the Harbour Field in Maynooth, a public meeting has been told.

Officials say it is not related to the building of the new road in the area but they will try and get it fixed.

At Kildare County Council’s Clane-Maynooth Municipal District last month, Cllr Angela Feeney asked the council to address the flooding issue at The Harbour Field.

She said the problem is caused by the new road blocking the drainage from the Harbour Field to the town side of the New Road.

In a report from the council’s roads section, councillors were told: “During excessive rainfall some ponding occurs on the northern end of the field. This dissipates as the weather improves. This issue existed prior to the installation of the new road and was not caused by the road. Perhaps it has become more evident as footfall through this area has increased with the installation of the roadway. The Municipal District Office has no plans at present to undertake any works but will monitor the location to ensure it has not deteriorated.”

In a separate observation, Simon Wallace, the council’s Senior Executive Parks Superintendent said they will examine the location but added that “given how low lying the area is, providing a solution may not be possible.”

Responding, Cllr Feeney said that the area had “looked like a lake” the previous day. “It never was a lake before the new road went in,” she added.

Cllr Feeney said the drainage underneath the new road might need to be unblocked. She suggested it might be done at the same time as the future Harbour Field work. District engineer, Shane Aylward, they would try to get the problem fixed.