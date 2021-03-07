LATEST: 19 new cases of Covid-19 in Kildare today

Nineteen new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Kildare today, out of a national total of 525. Three further deaths have been attributed to the virus. One of these deaths occurred in March.

Of the cases notified today, 271 are men / 254 are women; 74% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 31 years old. Some 214 cases are in Dublin, 37 in Meath, 28 in Offaly, 28 in Limerick and 25 in Wicklow and the remaining 193 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

As of 8am today, 423 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 103 are in ICU, and 14 additional hospitalisations have occurred in the past 24 hours.

As of March 4, 493,873 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland. Some 346,256 people have received their first dose and 147,617 people have received their second dose.