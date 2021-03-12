Cash taken after break-in at business park in Naas
File Photo of Garda Station
A break-in occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning last at a premises in Friary Business Park in Naas.
The incident took place at around 3.30am.
A Garda statement said: "Gardaí are investigating a burglary which occurred in a business premises in Naas, Co Kildare on the 6th March 2021.
"A sum of cash was taken from the premises.
"No arrests have been made.
"Investigations are ongoing."
