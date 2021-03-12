Gardaí renew appeal for information on missing teenager and her baby daughter

Gardaí are renewing their appeal to the public for assistance in locating a 16-year-old girl and her 10-month-old daughter who are missing from their home in Ennis, Co. Clare.

16-year-old Larisa Maria Rostas and her 10-month-old daughter Narcisa were last seen on Sunday morning, March 7. Larisa is described as being 5’ 2” in height with dyed red hair and brown eyes.

It is not known what Larisa or Narcisa were wearing at the time they went missing.

Larisa is known to frequent the Dublin city centre area as well as her hometown of Ennis, Co. Clare.

Gardaí and Larisa’s family are concerned for her wellbeing.

Anyone with information in relation to her whereabouts or who can assist Gardaí in locating Larisa and Narcisa are asked to contact Ennis Garda Station on 065 684 8100, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.