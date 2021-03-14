Kildare Property Watch: A royal residence in Kilcock

A three-bedroom home at no 141 Royal Meadows, Kilcock, is on the market with Coonan Property.

The house extends to approximately 114 sq m (1,226 sq ft) and offers generous living accommodation with well-proportioned rooms.

It features an integrated dining area, utility room, downstairs WC, a large sitting room and three bedrooms, master ensuite, plus a family bathroom.

The property has been beautifully decorated with a modern colour palette. The sellers have ensured that this modern interior has been completed to the highest standard, including features such as new flooring throughout the first floor.

A large driveway at the property has room for two cars to park safely, and the home also has a good size garden to the rear. Broadband connection is excellent for the ever-changing home working environment.

This property is located in the Royal Meadows development, which has now matured beautifully. It is close to Kilcock town centre and all local amenities including shops, excellent schools, bus stops and the M4 motorway and train station.

The house in on sale with a guide price of €320,000. For more information, contact Edward Cummins on 01 6286128 or email edwardc@coonan.com.