KWWSPCA: Keep an eye on your dog during lambing

If you are hiking or hillwalking with your dog in areas where sheep are grazing it is really important to keep your pet on a lead. Most dogs have a natural instinct to chase, despite the fact that they may be very obedient and good with other animals.

With the pandemic, many of us are getting into the hills for exercise with our dogs. We should never underestimate the split second reaction of a dog that is off the lead while walking close to sheep.

Dogs chasing sheep can result in serious damage even if the dog doesn’t catch them. It can cause miscarriages in heavily pregnant ewes. New born lambs can get separated from their mothers and die of starvation or hypothermia. A panicked flock could be forced across rough ground causing leg fractures.

The problem becomes more serious if the dog gets the taste of blood because he or she will want to continue attacking sheep and will actively seek ways to leave home and return to the land.

To prevent this It is always important to know where your dog is at night, particularly around the lambing season.

Some Great Gift Ideas for Mother's Day

Mother’s Day falls next Sunday, March 14, and if your mother is an animal lover, you might like to consider giving her a KWWSPCA Gift Donation instead of a present.

You make a donation to the KWWSPCA and we will either send you our pretty donation card for you to give to your mother or we can send the card directly to your mother on your behalf, enclosing your message.

If you would like to get one of these cards, or would like more information about them, please email kwwspca@gmail.com or text Yvonne on 087 6750488. We ask for a minimum donation of €10.

ABOUT US

The Kildare & West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) is a Registered Charity which investigates and deals with reports of cruelty and neglect to animals, family pets, wild animals and birds, horses and ponies, throughout County Kildare and West Wicklow. The Society is run entirely on a voluntary basis, there are no paid employees.

