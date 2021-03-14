LATEST: 41 new cases of Covid-19 in Kildare today

Forty-one new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Kildare today, out of a total of 384 nationwide. No further deaths were attributed to the virus today.

Of the cases notified today, 195 are men / 187 are women; 73% are under 45 years of age. The median age is 31 years old.

145 cases were in Dublin, 41 in Kildare, 37 in Offaly, 29 in Galway, 24 in Cork and the remaining 108 cases are spread across 17 other counties.



As of 8am today, 349 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 86 are in ICU. 17 additional hospitalisations have occurred in the past 24 hours.

As of March 11, 589,512 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: 426,819 people have received their first dose and 162,693 people have received their second dose.