Here's where in Kildare may experience low water pressure or disrupted supply this Thursday and Friday

Householders in many parts of Kildare may experience low water pressure this Thursday, March 18, and Friday, March 19. Irish Water and Kildare County Council are carrying out works as part of the Barrow Extension project, which will provide up to an additional 18 million litres of drinking water per day in the greater Dublin region when it is fnished.

As part of this project, essential works will take place at Ballymore Eustace Water Treatment Plant later this week.

According to Irish Water, while works are underway, customers in the following locations may experience low water pressure or supply disruptions: Naas, Twomilehouse, Carragh, Johnstown, Brannockstown, Knockatippaun, Cramersvalley, Newabbey, Sallymount, Gilltown, Milemill, Yellowbogcommon, Old Kilcullen, Yellowbog, Glebe south, Toberogan, Catersbog, Castlefish, Halverstown, Baronsland, Kilgowan, Ballymount, Kennycourt, Moorehill, Rochestown, Gaganstown, Ardinode, Longstone, Broadleas, Silverhills, Carnalway, Logstown, Brownstown, Silliothill, Delamain, Kilcullenbridge, Greenhills, Rosetown, Oldtown, Corbally, Walterstown, Stephenstown, Dowdenstown, Dowdenstown, Herbertstown, Hilsburough, Greatconnol, Mylerstown, Clowings, Lewistown, Newtown, Oldtown, Rathasker, Blewbell, Jigginstown, Ladytown, Newhall, Thomastown, Yeomanstown, Halverstown, Ploopluck, Gingerstown, Castlekeely, Osberstown, Greenhills, Palmerstown, Maudlins and surrounding areas.

Following completion of the works it may take two to three hours for normal water supply to return to all customers, according to Irish Water, noting that is important to continue to follow HSE guidance on hand washing.

Speaking about the project, John O Donoghue, Regional Operations Manager, Irish Water said “Irish Water and our Local Authority partners are working together to safeguard the water supply for homes and businesses in Kildare and the wider Greater Dublin Area. The Barrow Extension Project will facilitate an increase of up to 18 million litres of drinking water per day in Kildare and the GDA which is critical for the provision of a secure, reliable and sustainable long-term water supply for the region for future decades and generations."

The delivery of the Barrow Extension project will help build resilience in the water distribution network by providing a strategic link between Srowland and Ballymore Eustace water treatment plants.The project involves the construction of 3km of new water mains between Killashee and Naas, via the Rathasker Road; two new pumping stations at Brannockstown and Carnalway; and upgrades to the pipework at Ballymore Eustace Water Treatment Plant and Old Kilcullen Reservoir. The project is scheduled for completion in 2021.

For more information, please visit www.water.ie/projects-plans/barrow-water-supply-scheme- area-extension/.