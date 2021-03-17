PROPERTY WATCH: This imposing three-bedroom home in need of TLC is a bargain at €120k

This imposing two-storey residence, set on an elevated site with unrivalled views of the beautiful surroundings in Co Kerry, is on the market with an affordable price tag.

Located in the village of Scartaglin, this house is listed with an asking price of €120,000 on Daft.ie.

The property has been well maintained over the years but would now require significant refurbishment to bring it to a modern living standard.

The residence briefly comprises an entrance hall, sitting room, living room, utility incorporating toilet/WC, and kitchen all on the ground floor. The first floor accommodates three bedrooms together with Bathroom/WC.

It is described by the auctioneer as "extremely spacious throughout and has some unique features including bay windows to all south facing rooms together with high ceilings throughout".

It is serviced with oil fired central heating, mains water and electricity together with an on-site septic tank. This residence occupies a prime location adjacent to the Our Lady of Lourdes Church.

Scartaglin Village is a beautiful rural village steeped in the culture of Sliabh Luachra. Located just 6km from Castleisland town, it has a vibrant community spirit running through all aspects of rural life.

