Newbridge First Communions and Confirmations postponed due to Covid-19 lockdowns

First Communion and Confirmation ceremonies in Newbridge will be postponed until September due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, the parish announced this afternooon.

"In the absence of any indication of when public worship can recommence, we have decided to postpone the setting of dates for the celebration of the sacraments of First Penance, First Holy Communion and Confirmation until September of this year for those children currently in second class and sixth class," said Fr Ruairi O'Domhnaill, PP.

The parish still hopes to be able to celebrate First Penance and First Communion for children currently in third class before the summer break - but that will depend on public health advice.