Virtual Naas 5km run for Sheena Walsh to go ahead on Easter weekend

Never one to let a challenge get the better of it, Naas Athletic Club is forging ahead with plans for a Virtual Streets of Naas 5K in memory of Sheena Walsh this Easter.

Covid restictions (some or all) are likely to still be in place at that point and the organisers are taking no chances.

“All our participants are asked to race, run or walk a 5k distance over the Easter Weekend April 3/4, where safe to do so, ensuring you all stay within the restrictions and social distancing guidelines in place,” said the club.

“This year, we’re hoping to raise funds towards Kildare Down Syndrome’s wonderful local project An Garraí Beag, a new horticultural initiative that has already received so much positive feedback from members, volunteers and our local community.

“Their resources have been severely impacted by the current restrictions.”

Entry fee is €12 (+ booking fee) for a high quality technical T-shirt, and just €4 without.

T-shirts are adult sizes only and limited to the first 295 entrants.

All proceeds will go to both Kildare Down Syndrome’s An Garraí Beag project, and Naas AC’s juvenile section .

Participants can register for this challenge through the Popup Races page. Then once the challenge is completed, those taking part can submit their results at www.popupraces.ie/virtual-

run-results/

Sheena Walsh was known locally as the uncrowned Queen of Naas, and as a woman who got out there and embraced life. She was a de facto ambassador for Down Syndrome Ireland and the list of activities she was either involved in as a participant or had an interest in was inspirational. She passed away in 2016.