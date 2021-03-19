LATEST: 40 new cases of Covid-19 in Kildare today

Forty new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Kildare today, out of a national total of 507 nationwide. Ten further deaths have been attributed to the virus, nine of which occurred in March. The median age of those who died was 75 years and the age range was 45 – 88 years.

Of the cases notified today: 249 are men / 255 are women; 70% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 33 years old. Some 216 cases are in Dublin, 40 in Kildare, 29 in Galway, 24 in Offaly, 18 in Tipperary, and the remaining 180 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 8am today, 336 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 87 are in ICU. Forty-three additional hospitalisations have occurred in the past 24 hours.

As of March 16, 632,359 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: 463,500 people have received their first dose and 168,859 people have received their second dose.