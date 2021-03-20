LATEST: 17 new cases of Covid-19 in Kildare today

Seventeen new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Klidare today, out of a national total of 525. Seven further deaths have been attributed to the virus, seven of which occurred in March.

Of today's confirmed cases, 255 are men / 265 are women; 68% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 34 years old. Some 266 cases occurred in Dublin, 33 in Meath, 29 in Wexford, 25 in Offaly, 24 in Donegal, and the remaining 148 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

As of 8am today, 328 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 83 are in ICU. 27 additional hospitalisations have occurred in the past 24 hours.

As of March 17, 639,586 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: 468,328 people have received their first dose and 171,258 people have received their second dose.



