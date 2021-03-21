Kildare Property Watch: Newbridge residential development site up for sale

A residential site of approximately one third of an acre at Cornelscourt, Newbridge, will be auctioned online by REA Brophy Farrell on Thursday, March 25, 2021

The site has planning permission for nine residential units which have been designed by Ronan Sweeney & Associates.

The location is excellent within walking distance of town centre and 300m from Newbridge Railway Station.

The area near the Railway Station has proved a good selling area with a three-bed semi-detached property selling in the region of €325,000.

New entrants

The site would be ideal for new entrants to the residential development business or as an interim development for more established builders, according to the selling agent.

Online auction

The property is being offered for sale by online auction on the OFFR Platform on Thursday, March 25. For further details on the site, please contact Brian J. Farrell or Derek Casey on 045 431327.