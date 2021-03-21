Memorial garden call for Famine Graveyard in Naas

A memorial garden should be created in the famine graveyard in Naas.

And Cllr Seamie Moore said this could be done by a community group — because Kildare County Council’s parks department is too “overloaded” to do the work.

Cllr Moore said it would be necessary to embark on this shortly so that the work would be done in time for the 175th anniversary of the Famine next year.

KCC official Simon Wallace said the capacity of the parks department to develop projects across the county is restricted to “our current resource capacity”.

Each year a works programme is presented to each municipal district and delivered on the basis of what members agree as a committee should be prioritised.

In the 2020 works programme the development of Sallins amenity land and Monread Park “were two big projects identified to be progressed.”

But the Famine memorial garden was not part of last year's works programme “and it will not be possible to accommodate it this year.”