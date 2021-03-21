Naas collector looking for historical exhibits for online museum project area

A local resident has set up a social media platform seeking old photographs of Naas area in times gone by.

Neil Reid, who lives in Johnstown, has previously collected antique and vintage bottles which date back to the ealry 1900s.

The history buff is now asking people to share images of artefacts they may have found in their garages or attics while cleaning out clutter during the Covid-19 lockdowns.

Neil has only been running his Naas District Museum page on Facebook for a few weeks but followers have already sent him photos of Naas from a bygone era.

He received a 1964 showing Harry Graham’s garage opposite the De Burgh estate on the Sallins Road, Naas.

Also on the Facebook page is a crate belonging to ‘Mrs B Lawlor & Sons Caterers, Naas’ which may date back to the early 1900s.

Neil is a well known collector of vintage stoneware bottles and has so far amassed dozens from all over Ireland.

Stoneware bottles were produced in the mid-1850s onwards by expert craftsmen and and were all hand made.

Neil told the Leader: “The Naas Museum project has really taken off.

“A lot of people have more time during the lockdowns to sift through their storage boxes and come across old family heirlooms.

“The page shares memories and photographs of a Naas which is barely recognisable now because of new developments and population expansion.

“If the page helps to inform and entertain people I will be very happy.”

Follow Naas District Museum on Facebook or Instagram.