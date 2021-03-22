Kildare Property watch: Grand Victorian charm for €1.1 million in Naas

Hill House, located on the Tipper Road in Naas, is a grand Victorian property that is about 130 years old and is a well-known local landmark. It is on the market with an asking price of €1.1 million.

A very fine period home, it is a substantial detached three bay, extending to 450m2 approximately, on extensive grounds of 1.5 acres approximately, which is a rarity so close to the heart of town.

Built circa 1890, the character of the time is reflected in the spacious and airy accommodation, highlighted by the excess ceiling heights and the many attractive features including original coving, tiling and sash windows.

Renovated stables

The many rooms in the house are now complemented by the attached former stables and carriage house which were extensively renovated in the 1970s for added accommodation.

The house is attractively set in its mature grounds, with a distinctive entrance of a fine cast iron gateway.

The gateways lead to the Tipper Road, a prestigious address with some of the finest houses in Naas.

From here, It is just a five minute walk to the centre of bustling Naas town, with its boutiques, restaurants, bars, theatre and leisure amenities. A few minutes’ walk in the other direction will bring you to the Naas Racecourse and it is just a short drive to Punchestown. For the golfer, Craddockstown and Naas Golf Club are just a few minutes by car, and the K Club is nearby.

Spacious property

Accommodation in this elegant property briefly comprises: downstairs — entrance hallway, drawing room, dining room, study, conservatory, kitchen, rear kitchen, larder, bathroom, family room, TV room, and wc.

Upstairs there are four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a landing, storerooms, hallway and living room.

Further enquiries may be made to Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly, phone 045 866466 or info@sfor.ie.