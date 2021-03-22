Motoring: The Hyundai i20 is a dynamic and distinctive small car with smart tech

Dynamic and distinctive, the all-new Hyundai i20 is setting new standards in the small car segment. Combining lots of smart technology — like best-in-class safety and connectivity features — it is also the first car in Europe to feature Hyundai’s new ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design language.

The distinctive front bumper is framed by prominent air intakes and a bold new grille in a mesh design for a powerful first impression, while the flowing z-shaped LED combination lamps extend visually across the boot lid, connecting the lamps in the rear for a truly unique look.

Striking & Funky Design

Possessing a funkier look than ever before, the new i20’s striking design has creases and angles in all the right places. Benefitting from a 30mm increase in width, and a 24mm lower roof, the stance of the new i20 is noticably more pronounced than its predecessor, while Hyundai has increased the wheelbase by 10mm for class-leading passenger space.

With a 352-litre capacity (25 litres more than its predecessor) the all-new i20 offers more space for family adventures, or the weekly grocery shopping trip. If you need space for a big haul, you can conveniently store the boot cover behind the rear bench to make optimal use of the new i20's stowage capacity. With the rear seat backs folded, the space on offer increases to an impressive 1,165-litres for even greater practicality.

Trim & Engine Options

Presently, the new Hyundai i20 is available in two trim levels — entry-level ‘Classic’ and a limited-run ‘Launch Edition’, with the latter coming with the option of a two-tone colour combination for ultimate personalisation.

With 1197 cc of engine displacement and 4 cylinders, the new i20’s 84PS (83bhp) entry engine comes with a five-speed manual transmission as standard. This power unit is available in both trim levels and offers pleasant torque delivery, along with fuel consumption as low as 5.3l/100km on a combined driving cycle, and annual road tax of just €190 (Co2 120g/km). However, the new i20 ‘Launch Edition’ is also available with a 100bhp 1.0-litre petrol engine in automatic transmission guise only, which attracts annual road tax of €210.

Test Car

My test car was a new Hyundai i20 1.2-litre (5-speed manual) ‘Launch Edition’, which was finished in striking Polar White with a contrasting black roof and door mirror casings for added visual drama (a €500 cost option).

Key features in this range-topping i20 include stylish 16-inch alloy wheels, electric folding door mirrors, electric windows front and rear, air conditioning, rear parking sensors and camera, keyless entry, USB ports front and rear, Bluetooth, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, touchscreen infotainment system, wireless phone charger, rear privacy glass, space-saver spare wheel and a height-adjustable driver’s seat, along with many other comfort, convenience, safety and security features.

The new i20’s redefined exterior design and sporty silhouette cuts quite a dash on the road, with the car’s energetic proportions oozing style from every angle. Producing 83bhp and 118Nm of torque, the 1.2-litre engine is capable of completing a 0-100km/h sprint in 13.1-seconds, on its way to a top speed of 173km/h (where permitted).

Excellent driving dynamics, solid brake feel and a composed ride quality provides the new Hyundai i20 with a premium feel on the road, while the car’s comfortable seats and airy cabin make journeys enjoyable.

Verdict, Pricing & Warranty

The all-new Hyundai i20 truly is a car that looks as good as it drives, with a modern, dynamic profile that stands out on the road. Pricing for the all-new Hyundai i20 starts at just €17,495 (ex-works) for the ‘Classic’ specification, while the limited-time ‘Launch Edition’ is priced from just €19,495 (ex-works).

All new Hyundai passenger cars come with a comprehensive five-year unlimited mileage warranty, five-year AA roadside assistance package and a five-year free vehicle health check package for total peace of mind motoring.

