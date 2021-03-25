Teenage boy (15) missing from Newbridge

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of a 15-year-old boy missing from the Newbridge area since last Sunday.

Kristians Briedis is described as being 5'6" tall, with brown hair, and of slim build with brown/hazel eyes.

Kristians is known to frequent the Drogheda area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in Newbridge on 045 440 180 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.