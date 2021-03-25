Naas woman Stacey's random acts of kindness

Naas woman Stacey Fiat, who originally founded Pen Pal Ireland to connect letter writers with those in nursing homes, recently set up a new Instagram page called "Staceysfeelgoodprojects" as a result of being inundated with requests from people wanting to reach out to others during the pandemic.

Stacey reached out to her 12,000 Instagram followers and asked them to nominate three deserving mothers which would receive a bouquet of flowers on Mother's Day. The nominations came to Stacey in their 100s and she had a huge task of going through each one to pick three winners. She delivered the flowers personally to each winner, all while obeying current guidelines.

To finish her day, Stacey went up to the lakes in Naas and dropped off a bunch of flowers on a bench so a passer by would find it and hopefully brighten up their day. She received a message the same day to say a woman had found the flowers and passed them onto a friend.