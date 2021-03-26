Appeal for Kildare people to support Daffodil Day

People are urged to donate online for the Irish Cancer Society’s Daffodil Day taking place today Friday March 26th.

This will be the second year in a row where Covid-19 has restricted the usual community spirit and cheerfulness normally associated with collections across the country.

The charity’s flagship fundraiser would usually see thousands turn out across the country to fundraise and sell the iconic daffodil pins.

However, with collection buckets silent for the second year in a row, people are being asked to support Daffodil Day online or by phone.

The Irish Cancer Society normally raises in the region of €4million when traditional events are able to take place.

However, last year the charity saw a €2million drop in income from the event after it was cancelled just days before it was due to take place.

Each year more than 40,000 people in Ireland hear the words ‘you have cancer’.

Over 9,000 people will lose their lives to the illness each year.

Meanwhile, 200,000 patients and survivors in Ireland are living after cancer.

The Irish Cancer Society provides advice, support and practical help for anyone affected by cancer.

To mark the day, shops, buildings and landmarks all across Ireland have turned yellow for Daffodil Day including Dublin’s Convention Centre, Liberty Hall, Eyre Square in Galway, Merchant's Quay in Limerick and Cork City Hall.

Viewers can also tune in to a Late Late Show Daffodil Day special on RTÉ 1 at 9.35pm tonight, which will feature some very special guests, including Westlife’s Shane Filan who tells of the heartbreak of losing both parents to cancer within 10 months of each other; and Jedward, who will honour their Mum who died from cancer in 2019, by shaving off their legendary quiffs.

Speaking on Daffodil Day, Irish Cancer Society Acting CEO Conor King said: “Every year the people of Ireland rally together and stand in solidarity with cancer patients. Today, on our most important Daffodil Day yet we may not be together, but we can still show our support for the cancer community “

“Despite the challenges of the last year the Irish Cancer Society is still here for people affected by cancer; through the cancer nurses on our Support Line, our Daffodil Centre staff, our dedicated Volunteer Drivers to bring people to chemotherapy and our Night Nurses, who provided more nights of precious end-of-life care than ever before.

“By donating at donate.cancer.ie, or supporting any of the other fundraisers happening today you are helping to ensure that we can continue to be there for anyone who needs it.

This year marks Boots Ireland’s 4th year of sponsoring Daffodil Day. Through the partnership, Boots is committed to increasing awareness, supporting people affected by cancer and promoting cancer prevention. Boots’ 89 stores located nationwide will be raising vital funds by selling Daffodil pins in store and hosting virtual fundraisers across the country.

If you have concerns or questions about cancer, or to learn more about support services available in your area, contact the Irish Cancer Society Support Line on Freephone:1800 200 700

To donate online go to https://donate.cancer.ie/

To donate via phone callsave 1850 60 60 60