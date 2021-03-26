LATEST: 44 new cases of Covid-19 in Kildare today

Forty-four new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in County Kildare today, out of a national total of 584. A further 20 deaths have been attributed to the virus, 11 of which occurred in March.

Of the new cases notified today, 297 are men / 286 are women; 72% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 34 years old. Some 222 cases are in Dublin, 44 in Kildare, 33 in Offaly, 31 in Meath, 29 in Westmeath and the remaining 225 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

As of 8am today, 317 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 67 are in ICU. 25 additional hospitalisations have occurred in the past 24 hours.

As of March 23, some 709,348 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: 515,800 people have received their first dose and 193,548 people have received their second dose.