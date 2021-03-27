Motoring: Kia teases first dedicated EV

Kia Corporation has revealed the first official images of the ‘EV6’ — its first dedicated battery electric vehicle (BEV) built on the company’s new EV platform (Electric-Global Modular Platform, or E-GMP).

EV6 is also the first of Kia’s next-generation BEVs to be developed under a new design philosophy that embodies Kia’s shifting focus towards electrification.

“EV6 is the embodiment of both our brand purpose, ‘Movement that inspires’, and our new design philosophy. It has been designed to inspire every journey by offering an instinctive and natural experience that improves the daily lives of our customers, and provide user ownership that is simple, intuitive and integrated,” said Karim Habib, senior vice president and head of Kia Global Design Center. “Our aim is to design the physical experience of our brand and to create bold, original and inventive electric vehicles.”

New naming strategy

As part of the company’s brand transition, Kia’s new, dedicated battery electric vehicles will be named according to a new naming strategy. The new approach brings simplicity and consistency to Kia’s EV nomenclature across all global markets.

All of Kia’s new, dedicated BEVs will start with the prefix ‘EV’ which makes it easy for consumers to understand which of Kia’s products are fully electric. This is followed by a number, which corresponds to the car’s position in the line-up.

Designed and engineered to embody Kia’s new brand slogan, ‘Movement that inspires’, the Kia EV6 will make its world premiere during the first quarter of 2021.