KWWSPCA: Walk at home for us this Easter

This Easter we are asking all our supporters to send us an Easter photo or painting of their pet so that we can have a great Easter display on our website and on our Facebook page.

We want to see your dogs, cats, ponies, hamsters, terrapins — whatever pet you have. There may even be prizes for the best photo and the best painting! There are two categories, children and adults.

Entries should be emailed to kwwspca@gmail.com, with your name, contact number and age if under 18. There is no entry fee but a small donation would, of course , be very welcome.

KWWSPCA SPONSORED EASTER DOG WALK

The KWWSPCA’s usual Good Friday Easter Dog Walk at Punchestown cannot take place this year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

We are asking everyone who used to support this walk, and its accompanying Easter egg hunt, as well as new supporters, to do their own 5 km sponsored walk (or longer or shorter if it suits better) over the Easter weekend, within their 5 km radius, and collect sponsorship for the KWWSPCA.

For more details on how to obtain a sponsorship card, please call 087 6803295, 086 3413017 or email kwwspca@gmail.com.

Any money collected can be transferred to the KWWSPCA by PayPal, using the email address kwwspca@gmail.com, through the ‘Donate’ button on the KWWSPCA website, www.kwwspca.ie or sent to the KWWSPCA Animal Shelter, Oldtown, Athgarvan, Co. Kildare W12 EV60.

Please add your name and contact number when you send any donations, adding that it is Easter Walk Sponsorship. Many thanks.

If you would prefer not to collect sponsorship but would still like to support the KWWSPCA and do an Easter walk, perhaps you could send a €10 donation (or any amount) via PayPal or the Donate button on the home page of the website or by post. Every euro is very much needed in these difficult times.

ABOUT US

The Kildare & West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) is a Registered Charity which investigates and deals with reports of cruelty and neglect to animals, family pets, wild animals and birds, horses and ponies, throughout County Kildare and West Wicklow. The Society is run entirely on a voluntary basis, there are no paid employees.

Helpline: 087 1279835

Email: kwwspca@gmail.com

Website: www.kwwspca.ie

Follow us on Facebook

Charity No. CHY 6280