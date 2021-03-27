LATEST: 41 new cases of Covid-19 in Kildare today

Forty-one new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Kildare today, out of a national total of 624. Two further deaths, both of which occurred in March, have been attributed to the virus.

Three-quarters of the new cases notified today are in people under the age of 45. Some 308 cases are in Dublin, 41 in Kildare, 38 in Donegal, 31 in Meath, 29 in Offaly and the remaining 177 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

As of 8am today, 304 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 64 are in ICU. 21 additional hospitalisations have occurred in the past 24 hours.

As of March 24, 732,678 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: 529,984 people have received their first dose and 202,694 people have received their second dose.