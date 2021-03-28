Thirty-six new cases of Covid-19 in Kildare today

Thirty-six new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Kildare today, out of a national total of 604. Thirteen further deaths, 12 of which occurred in March, have been attributed to the virus. The median age of those who died was 77.

Of today's cases 77% are under the age of 45 and the median age is 77. Some 224 new cases are in Dublin, 45 in Donegal, 36 in Kildare, 34 in Limerick, 26 in Tipperary and the remaining 239 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 8am today, 322 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 66 are in ICU. 18 additional hospitalisations have occurred in the past 24 hours.

As of March 25, 760,168 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: 548,945 people have received their first dose and 211,223 people have received their second dose.