Headstone erections permitted again in Kildare cemeteries

Kildare County Council has permitted work to resume on the erection of headstones in County Kildare cemeteries as of last Thursday.

The works have been deemed essential under Level 5 Covid-19 regulations, following recent talks at a national level.

“I am pleased that clarity has been brought to bear on what has been a very difficult situation for grieving families,” said Fine Gael councillor Mark Stafford.

“The council has confirmed to me that it has notified all cemetery caretakers, monumental sculptors and stonemasons.

Confusion

“It is a pity that there was confusion surrounding such a sensitive matter which I think centred around the definition of ‘works’ as opposed to ‘the provision of services’.”

Cllr Stafford said that he wished to acknowledge the work of local campaigners such as Sinead Aylesbury who highlighted this issue.