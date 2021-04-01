Kildare punter wins €250,000 on National Lottery scratchcard

One lucky Kildare punter has won €250,000 on a National Lottery scratchcard bought in Kill.

The lucky Kildare winner bought a €10 Money Money Multiplier 40X scratch card at the the Circle K service station on the Naas Road in the village.

According to the National Lottery, the delighted Kildare player, who did not want to be named, said, “I was laughing to myself in disbelief when I initially scratched the scratch card. The €250,000 was the first number that I scratched off – never in a million years did I expect that! It was a tough drive home after seeing that. I had to keep checking that it was actually real. And then trying to convince my family that I wasn’t joking about my stroke of luck was another thing altogether.”

The winner has a good idea of what to do next with their quarter of a million euro windfall: “I have a mortgage so it’ll be a huge weight off my shoulders to pay that off but I won’t be rushing into making any other decisions just yet though.”

Two other people also had large scratchcard wins, according to the National Lottery.

A Cork woman won €30,000 on a €3 All Cash Tripler. and a Sligo man also scooped €30,000 after playing the National Lottery online game, Kick Off Cash, which costs €3 per play.