Kildare artists' work up for grabs as part of Jack & Jill Incognito sale

Some 53 artists from County Kildare are among a who's who of Irish and international talent taking part in this year's Incognito 2021 online art sale in aid of the Jack & Jill Children's Foundation.

The Incognito art collection is now live at www.incognito.ie with the online art sale taking place on Thursday, April 22, at 10am sharp.

The annual sale is an important fundraiser for the Johnstown-based children's charity. In keeping with its name, the identity of the artists behind the paintings – for sale at €60 each – is kept top secret until the sale has closed.

The Incognito collection is made up of 3,000-plus original postcard-sized artworks in a range of mediums, from oils and pastels, to glass and metalwork. Everything sold out last year in just 15 minutes!

Among the Kildare artists taking part are Martin Gale from Ballymore Eustace, Ruth Cahill from Maynooth, Miriam Kelly from Monasterevin and Shirley Hackett from Leixlip. Some of the famous national and international faces taking part this year are U2’s The Edge, rock star Bob Geldof, fashion designer Paul Costelloe, comedians Jason Byrne and Tommy Tiernan, artist Don Conroy and Nobel prize winner Dr William Campbell.

Artist Ruth Cahill at work in her Maynooth studio

In the five years since its inception, Incognito has raised almost €450,000 for Jack & Jill’s home nursing care for children with highly complex medical conditions, including end-of-life care. This equates to more than 28,000 hours of specialist home nursing care provided by Jack & Jill nurses and carers the length and breadth of the country.

For curator Lucinda Hall, Incognito 2021 is an opportunity to bring the talents of Kildare artists to a brand-new audience:

“We are so very grateful to each of our artists from Kildare who have shared their talents with us and given their art for free. It is a huge tribute to their generosity of time and spirit following what has been an extremely difficult period for the arts world. We hope that by hosting what is Ireland’s largest online public art exhibition, that we can shine a light on the amazing talent of our artists, and introduce a whole new audience to their work.”

For Carmel Doyle, CEO of the Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation, Incognito 2021 is about generous, talented artists turning their art into a real currency for care:

“Each year, Jack & Jill has to raise over €4 million to continue doing what we do supporting families to look after their sick children at home, where they belong. Less than 20 per cent of our funding comes from Government, and with COVID-19 continuing to restrict our public-facing fundraising and our charity shops still closed, including our shops in Newbridge and Crookstown, we are relying hugely on the generosity and support of the public for Incognito 2021.

“Each piece sold translates into almost four hours of specialist home nursing care for local children, turning this beautiful art into a real currency for care.”

One of the artworks for sale as part of the Incognito Art Sale this year