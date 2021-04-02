JOBS: Hermitage Clinic now recruiting staff nurses

The Hermitage Clinic is now recruiting staff nurses.

They have opportunities in the areas of general surgery, orthopaedics, neurosurgery, general medicine, medical oncology and theatre nurses.

New graduates are welcome to apply.

The roles offer free onsite parking, flexible hours, career development as well as many other benefits.

To apply, TAP HERE or visit www.hermitageclinic.ie.

For informal inquiries, please contact the Assistant Director of Nursing at adon@hermitageclinic.ie.