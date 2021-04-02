LATEST: 40 new cases of Covid-19 in Kildare today

Forty new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Kildare today, out of a national total of 591. A further eight deaths have been attributed to the virus, four of which occurred in March, and four in February. The median age of those who died was 74 and the age range was 51 to 94.

Of the new cases notified today, 292 are men / 295 are women; 72% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 31. Some 288 cases are in Dublin, 40 in Kildare, 30 in Meath, 28 in Westmeath, 27 in Laois and the remaining 178 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

As of 8am today, 264 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 62 are in ICU, and there have been 18 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 30, 840,561 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: 603,802 people have received their first dose and 236,759 people have received their second dose.