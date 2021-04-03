Kildare Property Watch: Stunning home in Johnstown on market for €739,000

Number 2 St John’s Way South is a stunning five bedroomed detached home full of space and light set in the prestigious St John’s Grove, Johnstown.

It is on the market with Sherry Fitzgerald O’Reilly with an asking price of €739,000.

This home has been lovingly maintained by its current owners with great attention to detail shown. According to the selling agent, this is a house for both entertaining and family life, with many versatile reception rooms, very generous bedrooms and extras throughout.

The ample rear garden is a delight. It features a host of elements, with three patios to capture the sun at all times of day, beds of mature shrubs and climbers, birch trees and a marvellous garden room.

The house is located in the pretty village of Johnstown, some 2.5km from Naas.

The well-proportioned accommodation in this property briefly comprises of: entrance porch, hallway, sitting room, family room, sunroom, kitchen/breakfast room, dining room, utility room, guest wc, five double bedrooms (two en-suite), family bathroom, double garage, garden room, and storage room.

Enquiries may be made to Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly on 045 866466 or email info@sfor.ie.