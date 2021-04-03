Easter cookery: Buns, bunnies and baking!

Easter is the perfect time to don the baking aprons and get the mixing bowls out. It’s also a long weekend for most, meaning more time to spend in the kitchen getting creative with the family!

If you’re looking for some Easter baking inspiration, look no further! Aldi’s range of Easter recipes has something for everyone to try!

Bunny Bread Rolls

Fun homemade bunny bread rolls decorated with cute dark chocolate detailing.

Serves: 6 people

Prep time: 60 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

l 120ml Strathroy Fresh Double Cream

l 130ml Clonbawn Whole Milk

l 60g The Pantry Caster Sugar

l 7g The Pantry Fast Acting Yeast

l 320g The Pantry Plain Flour

l ½ tsp Stonemill Salt

Extras:

l 1 x beaten Healy’s Farm Fresh egg for egg wash

l Extra flour for rolling

l 30g Moser Roth 70% Dark Chocolate (melted)

Method:

Add the cream, milk and sugar into a small saucepan and simmer until the sugar has melted.

Remove the pan from the heat and ensure that the milk is warm (not hot) then add in the yeast.

Leave for a couple of minutes until the liquid has bubbled slightly (this shows the yeast is alive).

Place the flour and salt in a large bowl and then add in the milk mixture and knead for 5-10 minutes until a ball has formed.

Leave in a bowl for 1-2 hours for the dough to double in size.

Knock the air out of the dough and knead for a couple of minutes until the dough is smooth.

Cut into 8 pieces and roll 6 of them into balls and place on a greaseproof paper lined baking tray.

Cut the 2 remaining pieces into 6 (12 total) and then shape them into bunny ears and add to the dough balls.

Leave to rise, covered with greased cling film, for another half an hour until doubled in size.

Pre-heat oven to 190°C

Brush with the beaten egg and then bake for about 20 minutes until golden and hollow sounding when tapped on the base.

Leave to cool and then pipe eyes and whiskers with the melted dark chocolate.

Speckled Easter Nest Cake:

Serves: 16

Prep time: 15 mins

Cooking time: 45 mins

Ingredients:

For the cake:

l 340g The Pantry Self Raising Flour

l 340g The Pantry Caster Sugar

l 340g Kilkeely Unsalted Butter, softened

l 6 Healy’s Farm Fresh Medium Eggs

l 2 tsp The Pantry Baking Powder

l 2 tsp Clonbawn Fresh Milk

l ½ tsp Stonemill Salt

l ½ tsp The Pantry Red Food Colouring

l 125g Specially Selected Raspberries

l ½ Nature’s Pick Lemon Juice and Zest

l 300g Gráinne’s Raspberry Irish Conserves

For the Icing:

l 1kg The Pantry Icing Sugar

l 300g Kilkeely Unsalted Butter, softened

l 200g Emporium Mascarpone

l 1 Nature’s Pick Lemon, juiced

l ½ tsp Stonemill Salt

l 2 drops The Pantry Red Food Colouring

l 200g Moser Roth 70% Dark Chocolate

l Dairyfine Mini Eggs

Method:

Pre-heat the oven to 190°C. Grease and line 2 x 15cm deep cake tins.

Mix the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add the eggs, one at a time, until smooth. Fold through the flour, baking powder, salt and milk.

Split the mixture between 2 bowls. Add raspberries and food colouring to one. Add lemon juice and zest to the other.

Spoon each mixture into a separate tin. Bake for 30-40 minutes, then cool for 10 minutes. Turn out of the tins and leave to cool completely.

Make the buttercream by beating the butter until light, smooth and fluffy. Gradually mix in the icing sugar.

Then add the mascarpone, lemon juice and salt and beat until smooth.

When cooled, halve the cakes to create 4 layers. Place a lemon layer on a dish. Top with buttercream and raspberry jam. Add a raspberry cake layer.

Repeat until all 4 layers are stacked. When done, coat it all with a thin layer of buttercream.

Leave to chill for 30 minutes. Add food colouring to remaining buttercream. Spread another layer over the cake and smooth. Melt the chocolate and flick it over the cake for a speckled look.

Leave to chill for 30 minutes.

For the chocolate nest, make a ball of tin foil. Use a spoon to drizzle the remaining chocolate over the ball.

Leave to harden in the fridge. Remove the foil and top the cake with the nest. Fill with mini eggs.

Salted Caramel and Chocolate Hot Cross Bun Trifle

Layered dessert made with grilled hot cross buns, salted caramel sauce and whipped cream.

Serves: 8 people

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

l 150g The Pantry Caster Sugar

l 60ml Water

l 90g Strathroy Double Cream

l 30g Kilkeely Unsalted Butter

l ¼ tsp Stonemill Salt

l 2 cartons of Delicious Desserts Ready to Serve Custard 500g

l 200g Moser Roth 70% Dark Chocolate

l 2 packs of Gráinne’s Hot Cross Buns

l 750ml Strathroy Double Cream

Method:

Begin by making the caramel sauce, to do this place the sugar along with the water into a saucepan and heat on a medium heat until the sugar has dissolved.

Then increase the temperature and cook bubbling for 5 minutes until the mixture has turned to rich caramel colour.

Remove from heat, then stir in the cream, butter and salt, when fully incorporated leave to cool.

Next make the chocolate custard. First, chop the chocolate into chunks and place into a heatproof bowl.

Bring about an inch of water to a simmer in a saucepan. Place the heatproof bowl in the mouth of the pot, making sure the water does not touch the bottom of the bowl. Stir occasionally until melted thoroughly.

Heat the custard in a pan. Stir the melted chocolate through the custard until combined and leave in the fridge to cool.

Finally whip the cream to soft peaks and keep in the fridge until needed.

To build the trifle slice the hot cross buns in half and lightly grill them.

Keep the top halves with the crosses to one side then cut the 6 bases into quarters and fill the base of the trifle dish with them.

Drizzle half of the caramel sauce on top of the hot cross buns.

Next add half of the chocolate custard on top followed by a half of the whipped cream.

Then arrange the 6 remaining halves of hot cross buns against the edges of the trifle dish making sure that the cross side is visible.

Drizzle most of the caramel sauce over the hot cross buns, hold back a couple of tablespoons of sauce for the topping.

Pour the rest of chocolate custard into the centre of the buns and then top with the remaining cream.

Decorate the trifle with grated chocolate and drizzle over the caramel sauce.

Cut 1 hot cross bun into 3 small square pieces and add to the centre of the cream.