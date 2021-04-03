Birthday celebrations as Kilrush woman Esther Flood turns 90

Today, Saturday, April 3, marks a very special birthday for Esther Flood, who hails from Kilrush, Co Kildare.

The mother of seven celebrates her 90th birthday today.

Her daughter Nicola Kiely writes that she is a formidable lady, wife to the late Billy Flood, a grandmother to 25 children and great-grandmother to 25 gorgeous little ones, sister and great friend to many.

“Having never driven in her life, following the passing of our father, she learned to drive and passed her driving test at age 66!

“Known for her style, she is still a keen follower of fashion and is always fully colour co-ordinated, with clothes, lipstick and nail varnish. Pre-Covid, she loved a party and a dance around the dance floor.

“She regales us with old stories and songs randomly, loves to share stories from the past and songs and rhymes that go with them.

“Esther is a keen following of horse racing, loves to feed the birds and has a dedicated robin that visits her every day. She loves nature, her plants and violets are her favourite flower. You will always find the most vibrant flowers and plants around the house and in the garden — she seems to have a special knack with them.

“She loves a good old laugh and when we call her the ‘Queen Bee’, she fulfills the brief fully — no better woman!

“Our mother has always been particularly gifted — she made most of our clothes as children, was a great cook and to this day, she is still knitting the most amazing teddy bears for all and sundry.

“She is known for her sweet tooth, favouring chocolate, pancakes, cream buns and wait for it — McDonalds chicken nuggets!

“Pre-Covid, she loved to socialise and go out for lunch — just so long as there was either trifle or Eton Mess on the menu!

“Again pre-Covid, she loved playing cards, attending a weekly session with friends in the local pub. She was also an active member of the local Young At Heart club and the ICA, until Covid hit and put paid to all outings outside the home.

“As a family, we were really hopeful that we would be in a position to celebrate this momentous birthday celebration, hitting the big 90, but regrettably, this year’s celebration has had to be cancelled and curtailed.

“We will do our best to celebrate with Esther, in a safe and Covid-safe way but want to wish our mother, our grandmother, our great-grandmother the very best for her birthday and we will keep our fingers crossed that, next year, we can celebrate her 91st birthday in true style.”