KWWSPCA: From feral cats to friendly family pets

The TNR service that the KWWSPCA operates is always busy. TNR (Trap/Neuter/Return) is the most humane solution to controlling cat colonies.

Elaine, who is in charge of the service, is passionate about giving cats the very best chance in life and believes that neutering will help to achieve this. Her work involves long hours with other volunteers in all weathers, patiently waiting to humanely trap the cats.

Then following their visit to the vet for neutering, the cats are returned to where they were found to have a better quality of life.

Many callers to the TNR service are unsure what to do. They want to help the cat but they don’t know how best to deal with the issue.

Elaine explained: “They will say that they have a friendly cat who appears every day at their back door looking hungry. They don’t know who owns it and think it might be living wild under their shed. They have grown fond of seeing it and want our advice. Other callers will report that kittens are appearing in their hedges and they have no idea where they came from.”

Cats can have up to three litters in a year, producing three to five kittens, so it is easy to see how large cat colonies can quickly grow.

When the TNR team get involved, the person who initially reported the cats to us will often end up adopting one or more as pets. The attached photo is an example of this. The family had built up a bond with the wild parents and two kittens who frequented their back garden. They adopted them all and named them the kittens Sam and Max.

Cats can bring calm, fun and joy to our lives. They are all so different but what all cats have in common is their ability to accept us just as we are.

If you are concerned about stray cats in your area and you would like to do something about it, please phone Elaine in TNR at 089 4588162.

We ask for a donation of €50 per cat for the TNR service. Who knows, you might even decide to adopt one and bring a lovely companion into your home.

ABOUT US

The Kildare & West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) is a Registered Charity which investigates and deals with reports of cruelty and neglect to animals, family pets, wild animals and birds, horses and ponies, throughout County Kildare and West Wicklow. The Society is run entirely on a voluntary basis, there are no paid employees.

