Sixteen stolen dogs and puppies recovered in Athy, Co Kildare

Kildare gardaí have recovered sixteen dogs and pups which are believed to have been recently stolen.

The dogs were found during searches at two houses in Athy today, Thursday, April 8.

Local gardaí have appealed to anyone who recognises the dogs, or has any information, to contact Athy station on 059 8634210 or Carlow station on 059 9136620.

The dogs are being cared for by staff of Kildare ISPCA and are beings examined by a local vet, according to gardaí.

Below: Some of the puppies recovered in Athy today