Major online house clearance auction to be held this weekend

Well-known antique auctioneers Matthews of Kells are to conduct a three-day house clearance auction starting this weekend.

The entire contents of ‘Ardlaois’, Blackrock, Co Louth, the property of the late Professor Kieran Taaffe (d. November 2020) is to be sold by order of his executors.

The auction, a live online event, will commence at 12 Noon each day beginning Saturday, April 10, at 12 noon sharp.

The fully illustrated catalogue can be viewed online on the auctioneer’s website www.matthewsauctionrooms.com.

Over 2,100 lots will be sold; contents of the main house, various adjoining outbuildings, stores and two garages.

Items to be cleared include Irish and international art, old silver, antique furniture, rugs, gilded mirrors, books, oriental items, collectables and a large quantity of general household as well as two motorcars.

The Professor, a past pupil of CBS Dundalk and graduate of University College Galway, was a life-time collector who travelled widely as both vice principal and head of International Affairs at Dublin Institute of Technology. This is reflected in his collection.

Professor Taaffe was also a board member of many charitable foundations.