LATEST: 61 new cases of Covid-19 in Kildare today

Sixty-one new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Kildare today, out of a national total of 400. Seven further deaths, two of which occurred in April, have also been attributed to the virus. The median age of those who died was 78 years and the age range was 62 - 89 years.

Of the cases notified today, 205 are men / 193 are women; 72% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 35 years old. There have been 162 cases in Dublin, 61 in Kildare, 26 in Cork, 21 in Galway, 17 in Donegal and the remaining 113 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

As of 8am today, 226 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 55 are in ICU; and 11 additional hospitalisations have occurred in the past 24 hours.