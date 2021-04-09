€2.3 million available for Kildare communities and enterprises

The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, has today announced the details of the allocation of the €70 million Transitional LEADER programme for the period 2021-2022.

€2,374,498 will be made available to Offaly groups as part of the programme.

Overall, €65 million is being allocated to support locally-led rural development projects across the 29 Local Action Groups (LAGs)

€3 million is being allocated to support the LEADER Co-operation measure which encourages rural areas to work together on collaborative projects

€2 million will be allocated to prepare for the next LEADER Programme

Minister Humphreys has also published the funding allocations being provided to each of the 29 Local Action Groups (LAGs).

Announcing details of the new programme today, Minister Humphreys said:

“Last week, I launched Our Rural Future, the Government’s ambitious new policy for the development of rural Ireland.

“As I said at the launch Government alone does not have all the answers and there can be no one-size-fits all approach.

“Every Town, Village and Parish is different and that means the people best placed to effect change in their communities are the people who live there.

“LEADER has always been about a ground up, community led approach and that’s why I am delighted to announce details of this new €70million fund today.”

Minister Humphreys continued:

“This funding will support locally-led projects which focus on many of the key themes of Our Rural Future such as building capacity and empowering local communities, embracing opportunities in the green economy, supporting remote working and the digital transformation, developing our outdoor amenities and creating jobs in rural areas.”

Minister Humphreys concluded:

“The new programme is now open for applications and I would encourage communities and local enterprises who wish to avail of funding to make contact with their Local Development Company to discuss how the LEADER Programme can assist their plans.

“If the pandemic has taught us anything it is to think outside the box so if you have an innovative idea that can make a real difference in your community then pick up the phone and contact your local LEADER company today.”

Contact details for all Local Action Groups and their Implementing Partners (Local Development Companies) can be located here

SEE FULL LIST OF COUNTY ALLOCATIONS BELOW