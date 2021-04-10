KWWSPCA warning: Never purchase a pup online

Last week, customs officers at Dublin Port stopped and searched a car, where they found 13 puppies. They were crammed into two separate cages in the footwell area behind the driver and passenger seats.

These pups had no access to water or food and had already travelled for almost two hours in these conditions. DSPCA inspectors took the animals and thankfully they are now being looked after under DSPCA veterinary care. Sadly, one pup died from parvovirus.

As always, our advice to anyone planning to purchase a pup is to never purchase online, and to do your research. Also, it is very important to make sure that your dog or cat is microchipped.

Dog of The Week

This beautiful German Shepherd is Poppy. She is an absolutely amazing dog who is truly deserving of a fantastic home. She came to us from Ashton pound, and is now waiting for a perfect family to come and make her theirs.

She is a more mature lady, at seven years old, and is very friendly, absolutely loving human companionship.

She loves her walks, and as she can sometimes be a little strong on the lead in certain situations. We have found that walking her using a canny collar is very effective at preventing excessive pulling.

She is fully house trained, loves to play ball and loves a trip to the beach. She is perfect in a house, but would be completely unsuitable as a guard dog.

The home that we feel will best suit Poppy is a home without cats. She gets along with some dogs, and dislikes some others, therefore a meet and greet would be essential if she is to go to a home with another dog.

We will give priority to applications from families that do not have another dog, and have experience of the breed or similar restricted breeds as adult owners.

We hope to find a home in a rural location for her as she can be excitable when she meets other dogs, therefore an area where she does not meet many dogs when out and about will be preferable.

We will also prioritise applications from families where there are no children under 16, because she is a restricted breed and cannot be under the control of anyone under the age of 16. There is a requirement that she must be muzzled in public.

Poppy has been neutered, vaccinated and chipped (chip number 941000016284713, origin Ireland).

Because of the Covid-19 travel and safety restrictions, the shelter is closed to visitors at the moment, so if you are interested in adopting Poppy or have any queries about adoption please email kwwspcadogrehoming@gmail.com.

There is more detailed information about how our adoption process works on our website on our Adoption Process page.

ABOUT US

The Kildare & West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) is a Registered Charity which investigates and deals with reports of cruelty and neglect to animals, family pets, wild animals and birds, horses and ponies, throughout County Kildare and West Wicklow. The Society is run entirely on a voluntary basis, there are no paid employees.

