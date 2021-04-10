New bursary will offer Kildare musicians €5,000 in funding

A new music bursary programme for Kildare musicians is now accepting applications.

Riverbank Arts Centre is inviting applications from professional musicians (of all genres) for a new music artist support programme. The primary objective of this new bursary scheme is to provide opportunities for Kildare-based professional musicians to develop their practice and/or to create and develop new work. Two bursaries are available as part of this programme — each comprising a cash bursary (€5,000) and additional support-in-kind provided by Riverbank Arts Centre (space, mentorship etc) if required.

Alex Rosiak, acting director of Riverbank Arts Centre, said: “We recognise that musicians are among the artists most severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. As a venue that has a strong connection with music artists of all genres, this music bursary is designed to give some support where it is currently needed.”

This bursary is open to professional musicians based in Kildare, working in all genres and at all stages of their professional careers. A selection panel including two external music professionals will assess the applications.

“We’re aware that Kildare is a county that is steeped in music of all kinds and home to musicians of all genres — classical, contemporary, traditional and more,” said Alex. “This is very much an open call, we welcome applications from any and all professional musicians — those that are not on our radar as much as those musicians who have appeared on Riverbank stage over the years.”

While the venue doors remain closed, Riverbank Arts Centre has been active behind the scenes over the past 12 months, presenting online arts events and a schools arts programme — but the key focus has been supporting artists and developing new work.

“Our plans at Riverbank Arts Centre for the first half of 2021 are heavily focused on supporting artists to develop work through commissions, co-productions and residencies,” said Alex.

The application deadline for the Riverbank Arts Centre music bursary is April 19. The application form and full details of the bursary are available at www.riverbank.ie.