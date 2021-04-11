Kildare County Council’s Green Kilometre Scheme collecting tonnes of litter every week

Kildare County Council has said that nearly 100km of rural roads have been signed up to its Green Kilometre Scheme in which volunteers are now collecting an average of over a tonne of litter every week.

The council said that seven tonnes of litter alone was gathered during the month of February as part of the scheme.

A spokesperson added: “This is phenomenal amount of litter, given that it is all gathered up and individually bagged by the people of Kildare by hand.

“Well done to everybody!”

Local clean-ups observing social distancing are now a regular occurrence at weekends.

A recent litter pick in the Athy Municipal District was organised by Patricia Berry, community worker for the Municipal District.

Cllr Padraig McEvoy said that over 2.5 km of roadsides and walking routes in the Clane area were cleared of litter during March.

He said: “It was very encouraging contributions by local volunteers to the pushback on litter and dumping in Kildare.”

The council said that the Green Kilometre Scheme asks groups and individuals to choose approximately one kilometre of rural road in their area — preferably a quiet, local road in terms of safety. The group or individual would then work on the chosen kilometre over the course of the year.

If working as a group, social distancing and the relevant Covid-19 precautions should be taken.

A council spokesperson said: “This is actually a strength of this scheme, it allows people to work collectively without necessarily needing to be close to one another.

“The scheme is just a means of encouraging participation in looking after a local area.

“All participants are offered some native trees and shrubs. If the participant wants these, they can be planted back into the hedgerow, with the landowners’ permission.

“By removing litter and helping native hedgerows you are playing an important part in helping the environment. The planting even helps to mitigate against climate change. Equally importantly, it is an opportunity for you and your community to work together on a project that benefits everybody.

See more information on the Kildare County Council’s website.