Ireland weather forecast for the coming week from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week from Met Eireann is for some showers or outbreaks of rain early in the coming week but high pressure will come to dominate Ireland's weather as the week goes on. This will bring a more settled spell with a good deal of dry weather and temperatures gradually recovering closer to normal for the time of year.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Monday from Met Eireann is for a mix of cloudy periods and sunny spells. There will be scattered showers, a few heavy in the east towards evening. Maximum afternoon temperatures ranging from 8 to 11 degrees in light westerly or variable breezes.

Showers will clear eastwards early on Monday night to leave a mainly dry night with clear spells and just isolated showers in the northwest. Some patches of mist and fog will form in light southwest or variable winds. Lowest temperatures 0 to +3 degrees.

A largely dry and bright start to Tuesday with sunny spells and just isolated showers in northwest. However, it will become cloudier through the morning as showery outbreaks of rain spread across the northern half of the country. Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in light southwesterly or variable winds.

Any lingering rain will clear to the east early on Tuesday night to leave a dry night with clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees with patches of mist and fog in a light easterly breeze.

The weather will remain largely dry into Wednesday with just isolated showers, mainly in the north and east. After a bright start to the day it will become cloudier in the afternoon but still with some sunny spells. Highs of 10 to 14 degrees, coolest along eastern coasts in a light to moderate easterly breeze.

Dry on Wednesday night with long clear spells developing. However, mist and fog will form in places in a light easterly breeze. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees.

Thursday will be another bright and mainly dry day with sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 9 to 14 degrees, coolest in the east and southeast in moderate southeasterly winds.

According to Met Eireann, some rain may approach the west coast on Friday, but it is unlikely to cross the country, and it will remain mostly dry and settled for the end of the week and into the weekend. Temperatures around normal for the time of year.