Free sanitary products for periods ‘should be available’ in public buildings - Kildare cllr

There was overwhelming support for a call for sanitary products to be made available in all buildings in County Kildare.

It came from Naas-based councillor Anne Breen, who said some women feel isolated and uncomfortable with the stigma of menstruation.

Cllr Breen said schools and education facilities are seen as safe havens and she noted the Kildare and Wicklow Education and Training Board, which manages 23 secondary schools in counties Kildare and Wicklow, has launched a scheme to provide these products.

According to KCC, it is engaged in a pilot scheme in Leixlip library, which started just as Covid-19 set in.

The library has been closed to the public most of the time so there is next to no data to review how successful the initiative has been.

The council sanctioned a timeframe of six months to operate the pilot scheme and it is hoped the level of demand can be assessed when the library reopens.

At a Kildare County Counciil meeting, Cllr Ciara Galvin said the issue is an important one and while she welcomed the pilot scheme, it should be undertaken in more than one council facility.

“It needs to be done across the board; it shouldn’t be about demand.

“It should be as common as toilet paper,” she told a KCC meeting.

Direct Provision

She said the sanitary products should be available in public facilities and direct provision centres so women don’t have to use toilet paper or rolled up socks.

She also said the provision of reusable menstrual cups should be considered also.

Cllr Peggy O’Dwyer said that a one day trial was conducted at the Family Resource Centre in Newbridge and demonstrated that the more the issue is debated, the more momentum will be created behind the free provision initiative.

Cllr Nuala Killeen said the words period and stigma should not be in the same sentence. And she said the free provision of products should be rolled out across the library service in County Kildare.

Some men and non binary people have periods, said Cllr Chris Pender. He said the issue predominantly affects women but it is important to accept that others are affected.

He also called for renewable product use to be examined and said the products should be available in direct provision centres.

The stigma of menstruation should not exist, said Cllr Veralouise Behan, saying it displays a negative attitude towards fertility. “This is about young womens’ mental and physical health,” she added.

Some 50% of girls struggle to be able to afford sanitary products, said Cllr Angela Feeney.