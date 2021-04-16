LATEST: All eight people arrested as part of Mark Loughlin murder investigation in Kildare released without charge
Investigation ongoing
The late Mark Loughlin
Eight people arrested last Wednesday in connection with a Kildare murder investigation have now been released from Garda custody.
Gardaí from Naas investigating the murder of Mark Loughlin, from Edenderry, at Allenwood South on January 3 last carried out a number of searches that day.
Six men, one woman and one male juvenile, were arrested and detained at stations in Kildare and Laois under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939-98.
All eight have now been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
Investigations are ongoing, according to gardaí.
