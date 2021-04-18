PROPERTY WATCH: 'Magnificent' six-bedroom house on tranquil site for sale

Announcing to the market a truly magnificent six-bedroom dormer style residence standing on a mature, tranquil and private site adjoining the the lush and manicured fairways of Dundrum Golf and Country Club in Tipperary.

This majestic home offers bright, spacious and well proportioned living and bedroom accommodation and stands on a beautifully appointed site extending to Circa 0.33 hectares (0.8 st acres).

This property is very suitable as a family home or alternatively for Bed & Breakfast or possible business use.

The location is excellent adjacent to the picturesque village of Dundrum and also within 15 minutes drive of Cashel town and the M8 Motorway linking Dublin to Cork.

Tipperary and Thurles towns are also easily accessible. Oil fired central heating system. Double glazed woodgrain UPVC windows. Tarmac driveway. Tree lined site.

A real trophy home oozing splendour, a sense of real space and a wonderful location. This property is listed for €370,000 and inspection is very highly recommended.