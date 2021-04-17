Kildare Property Watch: Horse heaven for equestrian enthusiasts in Kilmeague

A detached bungalow and yard on around 10 acres of land, located at Kilmeague, is on the market with an asking price of €495,000.

‘Loreto’ offers the benefit of country living within striking distance of towns including Newbridge and Naas, and within commuting distance of Dublin.

According to selling agents Jordan Auctioneers, it is the ideal property for those looking to take advantage of being increasingly able to work from home and who have an interest in outdoor life.

Purchased by the current owners in 2002, ‘Loreto’ is a compact property with a detached bungalow extending to circa 126 sq m (1,356 sq ft) and yard on about 10 acres of good quality land. It is ideally suited for those with an interest in horses or ponies, but the yard is perfect for those with a use for the sheds/ stores and offers an abundance of possible opportunities.

House

Accommodation in the four-bedroom home includes a hall, sitting room, dining room, kitchen, utility room and family bathroom. There is also a garage which could be converted into living space.

With separate access off the main road, the yard comprises a two span enclosed hay shed with ESB and lean-to; a range of outside stores; a sand arena and lunging ring.

Land

The land is in three enclosed divisions, all in grass with mature hedges and trees. It is good quality land with some post and rail fencing and a natural stream. There is frontage onto the local road at several points.

Jordan Auctioneers are quoting €495,000 for the property which is for sale by private treaty. Further information is available from the selling agents on 045 433550.