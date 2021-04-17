Kildare Property Watch: First floor two-bedroom Naas apartment on market for €195,000

A spacious two-bedroom first floor apartment has come on the market in Naas. Number 18B Church Court, Craddockstown Road, is situated a short walk from Naas town centre and all its amenities.

Well presented

This property is in a very private community and comes with designated parking. It is very well presented and extends to 95m2 approximately.

Selling agent Sherry Fitzgerald O’Reilly is quoting an asking price of €195,000 for the apartment.

Accommodation in the property comprises an entrance hall, living/dining area, kitchen, two bedrooms and bathroom. It also has designated parking.

Contact SFOR on 045 866466 for more information and an appointment to view.